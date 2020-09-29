Armenian Armed Forces suffer no casualties from Azerbaijani attack on military positions in Vardenis

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 400 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 49 UAVs, 80 armored equipment including tanks, 82 vehicles and 1 aircraft.

The Armed Forces of Armenia suffered no casualties from the Azerbaijani attack in the direction of the military positions in Vardenis, Armenian defense ministry’s representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a press conference.

On September 29 the Azerbaijani UAVs and air force attacked in the direction of Armenia’s Vardenis. A civilian bus in Vardenis appeared on fire after being hit by an Azerbaijani attacking drone. “We have no casualties in the direction of the military positions of Vardenis, the battles continue”, he said.

Earlier the military spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan had said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire across the Armenia state border at the Armenian Armed Forces military base in Vardenis, and also used air force against military positions.

She said this Azerbaijani attack comes right after the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s disinformation that claimed Armenia had shelled the Dashkasan region of Azerbaijan from Vardenis.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

84 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 400 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 49 UAVs, 80 armored equipment including tanks, 82 vehicles and 1 aircraft.