Armenia will apply to the CSTO when it is sure that it will receive an unequivocally positive answer. NA Deputy Speaker.

Before applying to the CSTO, one must first be sure that its actions will be sufficient for an appropriate response. NA Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan said this today at a briefing with journalists, referring to the question why Armenia does not apply to the CSTO in the end. “Decisions in the CSTO are made by consensus logic.

When we see that there are already undeniable facts that will be difficult to question, we will take this step when we are sure that it will definitely receive a positive answer. “Today we do not need to apply to the CSTO, but in case of danger to the borders of Armenia, I assure you that our allies will not let that situation deepen,” the NA Deputy Speaker emphasized. Details in the video.