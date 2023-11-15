Armenia: Vahe Ghazaryan the man behind police atrocity. “Never has the police worked so patiently and competently as it is now”

During the question-and-answer session with the members of the government, Levon Kocharyan, who received the powers of a deputy yesterday, asked the Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan a question related to “atrocities of the policemen”. According to him, the policemen beat people in front of the cameras, then the policemen give false testimony that the citizens used violence against them, and arrest people because there are no brave judges.

Deputy Kocharyan inquired that official investigations of a formal nature are being carried out, but in the end it does not cause any consequences. Levon Kocharyan mentioned that these policemen are being put under attack, because if these authorities detain them, it will not be like that later, they will be held criminally liable.

Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan, answering the question, said that he has worked in the police for many years, about 20 years, and the police have never worked in such a patient and competent manner as they are serving now.

Levon Kocharyan mentioned that it is necessary to be original, not to make quotes related to the present and the former, because people are tired of all that. The deputy noted that the policemen tried to strangle the minor, hit the fallen person, etc. on video.

Vahe Ghazaryan mentioned again that today’s behavior of the police is restrained, no one had a nosebleed during the rallies, which is thanks to the police. The opponents immediately complained about the answer.

