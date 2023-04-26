Armenia Update: There are three ways to remove Pashinyan: we have to try until it works

Karen Martirosyan

Yes, in order to remove Nikol Pashinyan, you need a rebellious movement, you need a lot of public pressure, but first, you need to logically try to understand, in what ways it is possible to remove Nikol Pashinyan today. Opposition MP Armenuhi Kyureghyan said this in the National Assembly a little while ago, referring to journalists’ observations that citizens voted for the opposition not to go on business trips, but to remove Pashinyan and his government.

“There are three ways to remove Nikol Pashinyan. Either he resigns, which is most likely to be ruled out, or the council expresses no confidence in him, which we also rule out, or as a result of broad public pressure, which you are right, it did not work out twice already. But this does not mean at all that we will abandon this path altogether. It didn’t work twice, we will try a third time, we will try until it works,” he added.

