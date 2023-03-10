Armenia: The opposition is developing a new re-party strategy

In June of last year, an active member of the Resistance movement, while dismantling the tents placed in the square of France, announced that the struggle against the authorities is not over.

On the contrary, after certain tasks, they will return empowered. They said that the movement is moving to marzes, they will go around the communities, they will form movement councils, they will work more intensively with the active. And they announced that they are starting to form eight sectoral committees in Yerevan, committees that were headed by the representatives of the “Armenia” and “I have honor” blocs, and convened a session once a week.

Deputy, lawyer Aram Vardevanyan, who resigned from the mandate months ago, was appointed to be in charge of the political committee, the coordination of the defense and security committee was entrusted to former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, social affairs to Tadevos Avetisyan, the foreign relations committee to Anna Grigoryan, the propaganda committee was headed by Agnesa Khamoyan, current there was also a committee dealing with issues of event organization, which was headed by Christine Vardanyan of the confederation, and Ashot Simonyan of the ARF was responsible for the organization.

A month after this announcement, the coordinator of the movement, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, at the press conference he called, again assured that the members of the movement are doing a huge work, which is not visible to the public. “All the omissions and organizational difficulties that we had are recorded, and a huge amount of work is being done to eliminate these deficiencies. After completing these works, at some stage their results will be obvious to you. I assure you that we work at the same pace, but we also do back office work,” he said.

Months passed, but the results were not visible, the only thing that changed in political life was that the oppositionists who came out of the street struggle returned to the parliament in October. And as much as Ishkhan Saghatelyan boldly declares that “Zartir Lao” is in force, a new phase of the struggle will soon begin, the reality is that “Lao” has fallen asleep, and the steps of the opposition are not visible. “Lao” is not going to be woken up by either the parliamentary oppositionists or their one-time colleagues Artur Vanetsyan and Vahe Hakobyan, who, having resigned their mandates, made big promises not to leave the political field, to start a new struggle. Moreover, they announced that they were supposedly dissatisfied with their colleagues and expected more radical steps, that’s why they were leaving the parliament.

We were interested in whether, in the end, regional councils were formed, and what these commissions are doing today. Tadevos Avetisyan, the representative of the social committee, deputy of the “Armenia” faction, ARF member, admitted that the committees were active at the initial stage: they held meetings, submitted reports. “You know, changes took place, deputies left the faction, who were also responsible for the committee… But let me tell you that we are still active in the social direction, in the format of interviews or speeches, and regular analyzes are also carried out.” Did the return to the Parliament hinder, make the work of those commissions irrelevant? “Not “not up-to-date”… You know that there are various discussions about the vision of the opposition struggle now, I think.

To the question about forming regional councils, the deputy answered that it is not a matter of one hour or one step, it is a process that is being implemented. “Works are being carried out, we, as deputies, have a schedule of regional visits, which presuppose first of all meetings with the residents of the given area, as well as with opposition political activists.”

It turns out that the parliamentary opposition is developing a new strategy with a more “inclusive” format, in which non-parliamentary forces and individuals also participate. Tadevos Avetisyan did not give names, however, according to everything, it is about the forces that held a discussion in the ARF, headed by Ishkhan Saghatelyan, in the first days of the closure of the Berdzor road. Zaruhi Postanjyan, Hrant Bagratyan, Garnik Isagulyan, Manuk Sukiasyan and others participated in that discussion.

“In my opinion, the opposition field, the public should have the most comprehensive and inclusive participation in the core of the new strategy of the struggle, because the problem is not about the usual internal political struggle, but ontological,” said Avetisyan. Will the new strategy imply a street fight? “It has never left our agenda.” Do you think that the lack of a strategy is the reason why the opposition did not achieve its main goal in the struggle of the past two years – the change of power? “Problems have been discussed many times. Yes, the ultimate goal has not been achieved, but we have had achievements, I am sure that without that struggle today we would have a completely different, bad situation both in Armenia and Artsakh.”

When will the development of a new strategy-tactic end, when will the new phase of the struggle begin? The deputy does not know the exact dates, he only says that a complete program is needed so that the final goal does not fail this time. “Starting with the slogan, the strategy of the struggle must be revised, a re-party movement must be formed, the public must be included in the struggle as widely as possible.”

We reminded that the past stages of the struggle were also announced as re-party, but we have what we have. “Look, the fact is that we are currently in a destructive process, and yes, although there is no breakthrough, if this process has been somewhat slowed down, it is the result of the struggle.”

Lusine Shahverdyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/c85c9b3d65db35cf93e19f1c0f7c0ed8?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»

