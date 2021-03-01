Armenia Security Council statement is edited

Following the Security Council meeting chaired by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Monday morning, a statement was issued by the Council, which, however, was later edited.

It was initially mentioned in the statement that, “According to the law, the discretion of the head of government [i.e., the PM] is on the basis of the proposal to appoint and dismiss the Chief of the General Staff of the RA [Republic of Armenia] Armed Forces (…). The RA President, being the most important institution monitoring the observance of the Constitution, is obliged to unequivocally show a corresponding approach.”

The newly edited version, however, states: “Recognizing that, in accordance with the Constitution, the President of the Republic, as the most important institution monitoring the observance of the Constitution, has a discretionary alternative power in the field of the armed forces—to appoint and dismiss the highest command staff of the armed forces and other troops.”

Also, the first version of this statement issued by the Security Council states that, “(…) the Security Council calls on the President of the Republic to grant the RA Prime Minister’s petition to dismiss the [serving] Chief of the General Staff and sign a corresponding decree.”

But this is in the case when the Security Council has no right to call on the President. As a result, the official statement was edited again, and “calls on” was changed to “proposes.”