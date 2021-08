Six ministers have been appointed by the decrees of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

In particular, the following members of the Government have been appointed:

Minister of Health – Anahit Avanesyan

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports – Vahram Dumanyan

Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations – Andranik Piloyan

Minister of Economy – Vahan Kerobyan

Minister of Finance – Tigran Khachatryan

Minister of Justice – Karen Andreasyan.