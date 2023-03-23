Armenia: Pashinyan addressed the people. “There will be a peace treaty” what does the Ruthless dictator have under his sleeve this time?

Dear participants of the meeting, dear people. I want to send a message to all of you and the international community. There will and will be a peace agreement on the basis of the written documents obtained at the highest levels. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the government session a little while ago.

“The RA government and the public should engage in daily creative work, building, reforming, creating good, and strengthening the security system. We should not deviate for a single minute from the path of development, strengthening of Armenia, and strengthening of our democracy,” he added.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/761590671c18df90dc3299a6bb6d2af8?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

