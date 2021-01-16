Armenia: Partial restrictions on entry and exit have been set in Noragyugh-Hovsepavan communities of Askeran region

On January 16 of this year, from 18:00, partial restrictions on entry and exit have been set in Noragyugh և Hovsepavan communities of Askeran region. The administration of Artsakh Askeran region informs about this. In order to “enforce the special regime”, three checkpoints have been set up in the areas defined by the Askeran Police Department to control the movement of people and vehicles, and citizens will be provided with medical masks free of charge. “We urge you to follow the rules of discipline, follow the instructions of specialists to avoid new outbreaks of the epidemic, to overcome the coronavirus infection the day before,” the statement reads.

Share this...

Pinterest email Linkedin