Armenia official new Draconian law: Citizens can’t leave home without an application form

Police forces will exercise control throughout Armenia and check the identification document and the application form.

self-isolation norms during epidemic-conditioned national emergencies contains serious flaws and ambiguous provisions

If the questionnaire is missing, then the police officer has the right to apply measures in accordance with the law, said Deputy PM adviser Suren Krmoyan.

His remarks came on Tuesday following the approval of the new restrictions in Armenia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today from 11 pm the right to free movement of people will be limited throughout Armenia,” he added.