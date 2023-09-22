Armenia: “Numerous educational institutions and businesses participate in the strike amidst the ongoing civil disobedience actions.”

As the citizens’ spontaneous acts of disobedience in Yerevan persist in response to the situation in Artsakh, an increasing number of educational institutions and companies are declaring strikes.

The list of participating educational institutions continues to grow. Currently, students from various schools, including Yerevan State University, Brusov State University, Armenian State Pedagogical University, French University in Armenia, Yerevan State Medical University, Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography, European University of Armenia, Komitas State Conservatory of Yerevan, The Armenian State University of Economics, and Yerevan Regional State College N1, have joined the strike.

YSU lecturer Rubina Petrosyan has also joined the strike. Expressing unwavering support to the students, she emphasized, “There is nothing more important than our homeland and statehood.”

Anna Hekekyan, a lecturer at the Theater School, also urged for a strike.

Some students from School No. 29 and PhysMath School have gone on strike as well.

Several companies have also joined the strike. For example, “Anriva Tour” has declared its participation, citing solidarity with their compatriots in Artsakh during these challenging times. HAYAT restaurant & music hall, along with Hayat Project, have also announced their participation.

It is important to note that despite the police’s use of brutal force, citizens in Yerevan continue their acts of disobedience, blocking streets, and chanting slogans such as “Artsakh” and “Nikol, traitor.” The police have been arresting protesters forcefully, often using excessive tactics, even after they have been placed in vehicles. This has resulted in injuries to many citizens during the detentions.

Since this morning, numerous opposition activists have been carrying out actions of civil disobedience in the Armenian capital.

Large-scale protests have started in Yerevan amid the latest Azerbaijani military aggression unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Tuesday. People demand an answer from the Armenian authorities for their inaction in the Artsakh issue.

Everyone emphasizes that there is genocide in Artsakh today, and therefore immediate action must be taken.

