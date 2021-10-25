Armenia National Security Service left several examinations incomplete in ex-defense minister case, says his lawyer

The National Security Service of Armenia has left several examinations in the criminal case against former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan incomplete. Tonoyan’s lawyer Sergey Hovhannisyan told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Monday.

He noted that only 10 percent of the appointed examinations were left.

“It means that they should not be examined at all. After that, a new examination was appointed only in the technical part. The examination in terms of commodity science and explosives’ technology has been removed,” Hovhannisyan added.

Also, the attorney informed that Tonoyan still refuses to testify.

Hovhannisyan said that the decision of the Court of Appeal to keep Tonoyan in custody was received on October 22, and added that they will appeal this ruling to the Court of Cassation.

Davit Tonoyan is charged with embezzling 2,277,323,840 drams (approx. US$4.8 million), as well as committing falsifications and publicly dangerous acts. He has been remanded in custody. Davit Galstyan, the head of a company supplying weapons to Armenia, and Stepan Galstyan, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, are also defendants in this criminal case, and they, too, are under arrest.