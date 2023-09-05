Armenia Mayoral Election: Pashinyan Thugs Attack National People’s Pole Video

Another fight took place today. In the Malatia Sebastia administrative district of Yerevan, a number of CP members beat the members of the National People’s Pole, who carried out an awareness campaign.

A video of the incident was posted on Bever’s Facebook page.

The police informed “Hraparak” that the citizens were detained as a result of the incident. “There was an incident in the place mentioned by you, there are people detained in the Malatya department,” the police news agency said.

We found out from the video that the main actor of the struggle that took place in the Malatia Sebastia community is the head of the administrative district, Arman Barkhudaryan, who attacked the representatives of the Poles, shouted, dragged the Poles who were doing the action, even the women. He was not restrained even by the video recording, which was made by the participants of the action throughout the incident.

Of course, he was not alone: ​​a naked man and several other people actively participated in the struggle to protect their idol, whom the Poles called a traitor.

More details in the video . https://www.facebook.com/100010165424378/videos/1013379489700200/

PS: A little while ago, NDB issued a statement.

“Today, on September 4, around 6:30 p.m., in the Malatia administrative district, near the office of the CP, the CP members attacked the members of the movement to remove Nikol Pashinyan, who were carrying out information about the rally to be held on September 7, cursed, insulted and struck. We present the video to your attention, please cover and keep the topic in focus. At the moment, those who were attacked are in the police station.”

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

