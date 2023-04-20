Armenia: MP Taguhi Tovmasyan As a sign of protest, I will not get off the podium

NA MP Taguhi Tovmasyan decided to carry out a political action today and started her action with the following words addressed to Nikol Pashinyan:

“As a result of various documents signed by you, after the war, the map of Armenia and Artsakh was changed in favor of Azerbaijan, and are you talking about patriotism, are you giving lessons from the pulpit?” By your order, the troops withdrew, and you did not bring peace with it. My hometown, which has become the frontline, has been shooting for 5 days in the area of ​​Vardenis, about 800 employees of the Sotki mine have not been able to go to work for 6 days to earn their daily bread, the administration has closed the mine, and you are not able to ensure the safety of my compatriots.

Are you talking about morality? You have failed everything and everywhere. Here you are talking about abstract achievements, say more specifically: in the past years, the people in power, your teammates, have achieved achievements. Speeches disconnected from reality no longer convince us. You

have expired.

It is inexorable to tolerate the words that are heard from the NA podium, de facto recognizing Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan. Leaving 120 thousand Artsakh Armenians alone is the greatest immorality and ruthlessness. I, as the chairman of the commission of the MHRD, have sent more than 650 letters to my international colleagues in the last 4 months, alerting them to the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

After all these records, I am carrying out a political action and, as a sign of protest, I will not get off the podium, I will not allow you to tell lies again from the country’s number one podium, to question the Armenianness of Artsakh or the history of the Armenian people in general. Dear colleagues, if you agree with my observations, you can join my campaign. I can’t tolerate lies, falsehoods, backbiting, calling people names from this high pulpit: enough is enough. Sober down, understand what you are doing, and realize the extent of your responsibility.”

After these words, a scuffle started in the NA hall and the Speaker of the National Assembly invited the security officers to the hall, who forcibly removed the deputies. The course of the session was disrupted.





