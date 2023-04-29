Armenia: Isn’t it nonsense? April 29, celebrate the day of citizen founded by the defeated dictator

Nikol Pashinyan, who took over the position of RA Prime Minister, has decided to remove the post of the previous three years. And on April 29, celebrate the day of the citizen founded by him in a “grandiose” way.

To organize speeches and cultural events not only in Yerevan (in different parts of the city), but also in 66 enlarged regional communities. So that both Armenians and especially the whole world can see what a happy and joyful life he has given us. So that Armenians in particular can see and believe with their own eyes that the “velvet, non-violent (etc.) revolution” was really much more important than the first victorious Artsakh liberation war. Of course, that idea is nonsense, especially in the sense that we had not won a victory over the Turks for centuries. However, in the case of “Nicolism” affecting our society, what can not be nonsense…

It is not absurd, is it, to organize holidays even in the case of officially 4 thousand victims and the surrender of huge territories to the enemy? It is not nonsense, is it, to seize power by using the potential of the proud Armenians from the victorious liberation war and to level that pride to the ground? It is not absurd, is it, to make the judicial system do one’s will under the name of democracy? It’s not nonsense, is it, that the wolf’s flock is like a fallen lamb, constantly spreading the idea of ​​peace? It’s not nonsense, isn’t it, to consider Artsakh, no, I’m sorry, Nagorno Karabakh as the territory of a savage enemy state, speaking about it, and then complaining about the enemy’s policy of ethnic cleansing or genocide. The enemy with whom he steadfastly and consistently seeks peace. It’s not nonsense, is it? handing over the Armenian territories conquered from the enemy at the cost of the blood of Armenians to the enemy piece by piece and then putting the responsibility on another country. The country, which was our friend during the previous days, but turned into almost an enemy without finding a new friend. It is not nonsense, is it, to glorify the Armenian army in Sardarapat before the 44-day war, and then to not consider that same army to be Armenian, etc., etc.

Երբեմնի ժողովրդի «փրկիչ» Նիկոլից անցնենք նրա կամակատարներին և մնացածներին, որ անտարբեր մնացին երկրի ճակատագրի նկատմամբ: Անհեթեթություն չէ, արդյո՞ք, ժողովրդավարության անվան ներքո երկրի Սահմանադրություն «բռնաբարելը», որին մասնակցեց նիկոլական «ազգընտիրների» խումբը: Անհեթեթություն չէ, արդյո՞ք, պատերազմում խայտառակ պարտություն կրելուց հետո շուրջ 80 հոգանոց պատգամավորական կորպուսից ընդամենը մի քանի հոգու հրաժարական ներկայացնելը: Անհեթեթություն չէ, արդյո՞ք, գիտակցված կամ ապաշնորհության պատճառով (կամ՝ երկուսը միասին) պարտված գլխավոր հրամանատարին ընտրությունների միջոցով կրկին իշխանության բերելը: Անհեթեթություն չէ, արդյո՞ք, մարդկային այդքան ողբերգություններից, թշնամու կողմից Արցախն ու ՀՀ տարածքները օկուպացնելուց հետո ոչ թե նրան Ազգային ժողովի կողմից անցնցում հրաժարական պարտադրելը, այլ նրա շուրջն ավելի համախմբվելը: Անհեթեթություն չէ, արդյո՞ք, խայտառակ պարտությունից հետո, հանուն պետության ու հասարակության անվտանգության ապահովման ոչ թե բանակն ու նրա ոգին վերականգնելը, այլ ճանապարհաշինությամբ մարդկանց զարմացնելը: Անհեթեթություն չէ, արդյո՞ք, գոնե խայտառակ պարտությունից հետո ոչ թե նվիրյալների վերածվելը, այլ գերբարձր աշխատավարձեր ու պարգևավճարներ ստանալն ու ճոխ կյանք վայելելը:

Tell me, please, what is in our country that is not nonsense.

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

