Armenia is facing a dangerous phase, a difficult struggle, and a big internal “conflict”. Vahe Hovhannisyan

Vahe Hovhannisyan, a member of the “Alternative Projects” group, writes on his Facebook page: “Not “saved” and “not resisted” homeland.



The new stage of the struggle, looking each other in the eye

It is obvious that Armenia and Artsakh are entering a new phase of instability, major uncertainties and risks.

We will witness a lot of vulgarity. Like yesterday.

Of course, it is possible to lose power, it is possible to take power, but it is also possible to lose a state. It is very possible to simply get an uncontrollable, meaningless state. And again, to serve the “new historical tragedy” with everyone.

We have a real opportunity not to allow that. But for that, you need to take competent steps, consciously, to abandon previous mistakes and primitive ideas.

What is needed in the upcoming extremely dangerous phase?

Remain human. To make an individual decision at an individual level. To decide that a lot depends on you. Not to be an observer and not to serve Nikol.

Understand the mistakes of the previous processes.

To exclude the combination of “struggle and personal comfort”. Exclude the “struggle and parallel business with Nicol’s government” formula.

Exclude the seasonality of the fight.

To realize that our problem is a 65-70% waiting, undecided, but ready for changes society. Correct communication with them, offering them consolidation formulations is of decisive importance.

There are people who have exhausted the limit of making decisions for EVERYONE. Therefore, the old decision-making mechanism cannot exist.

It must be accepted that there cannot be a tense street and at the same time a “constructive” working opposition in the National Assembly. It breaks people who have to take some risks, suffer losses, to join the struggle. 336,000 voters have the right to demand a tough fight from 35 deputies.

He ruled out the necessary post-Nicolas chaos.

We should use the vulgar “occasions” given by the government.

a/ General G. Turn the defense of Khachaturov and Gayane Hakobyan into a large-scale civil movement. To infect the country with the theme of their support and others.

b/ The spread of drugs in Armenia is a very serious issue and should become a topic for all normal people to unite. It has great potential. Do not let parents, teachers, people of culture, famous athletes, doctors, public figures, lecturers, and clergy remain silent. However, this process should be encouraged and organized.

c/ Yerevan elections should be approached seriously. I made a proposal to go with the “Public Candidate”. It is a path that involves the generation of very interesting processes. Of course, there can be other approaches.

a/ General G. Turn the defense of Khachaturov and Gayane Hakobyan into a large-scale civil movement. To infect the country with the theme of their support and others. b/ The spread of drugs in Armenia is a very serious issue and should become a topic for all normal people to unite. It has great potential. Do not let parents, teachers, people of culture, famous athletes, doctors, public figures, lecturers, and clergy remain silent. However, this process should be encouraged and organized. c/ Yerevan elections should be approached seriously. I made a proposal to go with the “Public Candidate”. It is a path that involves the generation of very interesting processes. Of course, there can be other approaches. Any case and any large-scale process should be organized and supported in order to succeed. There is no easy or adventurous formula. There should be unified information flows and competent management. This realization and understanding are not present in Armenia. That’s why in the end we end up with the meaningless and wrong wording “The people are to blame”. In fact, 90 percent are ready for change, we are 90 percent. Our society has a very large resource for healing and it is not some circles, captive to their property.

We have to go through this phase of the struggle by looking each other in the eyes, the characteristic of this phase should be honesty and willingness to look directly at the processes and each other with open eyes. We can’t keep pretending that we don’t see, we don’t understand. Armenia is facing a dangerous phase, a difficult struggle, and a big internal “conflict”.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

