Armenia, Iran discuss defense cooperation

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenia’s Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri and Military Attaché of the Embassy, Colonel Bahman Sadeghin.

During the meeting, issues related to the Armenian-Iranian cooperation in the defense sphere were discussed. reference was made to maintenance and development of friendly relations between the two countries.

The interlocutors also referred to regional issues.