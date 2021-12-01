Armenia investigation of the criminal case on high treason is over

YEREVAN. – In addition to the June 7 statement issued by the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, according to which a case of high treason committed by an organized group was revealed, the NSS informs about the completion of the investigation of the respective criminal case, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the NSS.

During the investigation, it was found out that the two Armenian citizens, not having a permanent job and a source of income, went to Istanbul, Turkey, to look for a job, where they appeared in the sight of the Azerbaijani special services and accepted the offer to be recruited by them and work in exchange for material benefits and to the detriment of Armenia’s territorial integrity and external security.

In exchange for remuneration, they went to the side of the adversary, collected, kept, and handed over to the unidentified representatives of a foreign state information containing state and official secrets, which gave the adversary a real opportunity to make real calculations of forces and means, the number, positions, deployments of forces and means involved in carrying out tasks in different sectors, make tactical changes accordingly, as well as predetermine the possible scope of tasks to be performed by different military units of the Armenian armed forces, favorable conditions for targeted and effective damage during combat operations, to create and as a result hinder the proper implementation of the tasks set before the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army and the Armenian Armed Forces subdivisions, favorable conditions have been created by the adversary troops in that direction in order to break through the line of defense and further advance, thus committing high treason to the detriment of Armenia’s territorial integrity and external security.

According to the evidence obtained in the criminal case, the persons who committed this high treason have been included as defendants, and on November 26, the criminal case against them was sent, with an indictment, to the prosecutor supervising the legality of this investigation to confirm it and send it to court.