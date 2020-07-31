Armenia Honorary Consul of Las Vegas, OUTREACH – Saturday, August 15, 2020

We would like to inform our Las Vegas compatriots that on Saturday, August 15, 2020, representatives from the Armenian Consulate General in LA will be visiting Las Vegas for consular outreach. You are kindly requested to make a prior appointment in case you have citizenship, passport renewal or power of attorney related issues that you would like to discuss.

To make an appointment please call 818 696-6079, Monday to Friday, 11.00 to 12.00 or email: [email protected].

Meetings will be held at the Las Vegas Honorary Consulate office located at 1013 Whitney Ranch Drive, Henderson, NV 89014.

Office of the Honorary Consul of Republic of Armenia in Las Vegas

ԱՐՏԱԳՆԱ ՀՅՈՒՊԱՏՈՍԱԿԱՆ ԸՆԴՈՒՆԵԼՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ



Լոս Անջելեսում Հայաստանի Հանրապետության գլխավոր հյուպատոսությունը սիրով տեղեկացնում է, որ 2020թ․ օգոստոսի 15-ին, ժամը՝ 10։00-12։30 և 14։00- 17։00 Լաս Վեգասում տեղի կունենա հյուպատոսական բաժնի արտագնա ընդունելություն։



Հյուպատոսական ընդունելության ժամանակ կարող եք դիմել հիմնական հյուպատոսական ծառայություններից օգտվելու /նոտարական ծառայություններ՝ լիազորագրեր, համաձայնություններ, հայտարարություններ, փաստաթղթերի հաստատում, փաստաթղթերի թարգմանություններ, ոչ բիոմետրիկ անձնագրերի դիմում, քաղաքացիություն ստանալու և քաղաքացիությունից դուրս գալու դիմումներ, ՀՀ անձնագրի օտարերկրյա պետություններում վավերականության երկարաձգման դիմումներ, վերադարձի վկայականներ ստանալու դիմումներ/ և խորհրդատվություն ստանալու համար։



ՀԵՐԹԱԳՐՈՒՄԸ ՊԱՐՏԱԴԻՐ Է։ Ընդունելությանը հերթագրվելու համար խնդրում ենք զանգահարել 818 696-6079 հեռախոսահամարով, ամեն օր, 11։00-ից 12։00 կամ գրել հետևյալ էլ․ հասցեին՝ [email protected] :



Ընդունելությունը տեղի կունենա հետևյալ հասցեում՝ 1013 Whitney Ranch Drive, Henderson, NV 89014:



Ընդունելության ժամանակ երեսի դիմակների կրումը և սոցիալական հեռավորության պահպանումը պարտադիր է։

CONSULAR OUTREACH



The Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles is pleased to inform that an upcoming Consular Outreach event is to take place on August 15, 2020 from 10.00 to 12.30 and from 14.00 to 17.00 in Las Vegas.



APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED! To make an appointment please call 818 696-6079, from Monday to Friday, 11.00 to 12.00 or write an email: [email protected] .



The Consular Outreach event will take place at the following address: 1013 Whitney Ranch Drive, Henderson, NV 89014.

During the reception wearing of face coverings and keeping social distance is mandatory.