Armenia has no motive to start a war, Azerbaijan was the first to start. Thomas de Waal

Well-known analyst on the South Caucasus Thomas de Waal is convinced that Azerbaijan was the first to launch hostilities on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, as Armenia has no motive to start a war. As reported by “Armenpress”, Waal said this in an interview with “Ahval” agency.

“The Armenian side won the war in the 1990s, they have the territory they want. “Their motive is to regulate the status quo,” Waal said.

Thomas de Waal added that for several reasons, Azerbaijan believes that hostilities will bring it victory.

Early in the morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. The population was called to take refuge. Stepanakert stated that the answer will be proportionate, “the entire responsibility for the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, personally Ilham Ali.” The Defense Army stops the enemy’s actions with strong blows. According to verified information, the enemy has about 200 casualties, about 30 dozen armored vehicles, about two dozen ATS and other equipment. There are casualties among the civilian population of Artsakh, one woman and one child were killed in the Martuni region.

According to preliminary data, the Armenian side has 16 victims and more than 100 wounded. A state of war has been declared in Armenia և in Artsakh ահ mobilization.