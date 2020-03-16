fbpx

Armenia government yet to reach agreement, state of emergency time to change

YEREVAN. – The previously announced time of Monday, 5pm for declaring a state of emergency in Armenia has changed.

The government did not manage to pass the respective decision at its special meeting and send it to the National Assembly NA). In particular, the discussions were prolonged regarding entry and exit restrictions to Armenia. Members of the government could not reach an agreement on this matter.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced a one-hour recess because there were inaccuracies in the draft decision.

The special session of the government will resume at 5:15pm, and once the decision is adopted, it will be sent to the NA.

Pashinyan noted that they need to complete this task today.

Accordingly, the time of declaring a state of emergency in Armenia will change, and it may start tomorrow morning.

