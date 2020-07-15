fbpx

Armenia ex-spokesperson: 3rd corps of Azerbaijan Armed Forces used almost all weapons

The armed forces of Azerbaijan, including the border service, used almost the entire arsenal of weapons available in the 3rd army corps, said Armenian ex-defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan, who is now responsible for the crisis information center.

“Besides the UAV, the enemy also lost armored vehicles, but I can’t give exact numbers,” he noted.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Armenia are capable of fulfilling the tasks assigned, therefore there is no need to turn to the CSTO for help.

