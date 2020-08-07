Armenia: Ex-chief of Public Services Regulatory Commission arrested

The former head of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Robert Nazaryan has been arrested amid an investigation, the Special Investigations Service (SIS) spokesperson Marina Ohanjanyan told ARMENPRESS.

Nazaryan, who led the commission between 2008-2018, was taken into custody by authorities within the framework of a probe conducted by the SIS.

Nazaryan was also Mayor of Yerevan from 2001 to 2003.

Authorities said Nazaryan is suspected in misconduct during his tenure as Public Services Regulatory Commission Chairman. The SIS said Nazaryan had fraudulently issued privileges to a business operator which resulted in significant damages.

Correction: This article has been updated with information on the suspected wrongdoing by Nazaryan.