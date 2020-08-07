fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Armenia: Ex-chief of Public Services Regulatory Commission arrested

by Leave a Comment

The former head of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Robert Nazaryan has been arrested amid an investigation, the Special Investigations Service (SIS) spokesperson Marina Ohanjanyan told ARMENPRESS.

Nazaryan, who led the commission between 2008-2018, was taken into custody by authorities within the framework of a probe conducted by the SIS.

Nazaryan was also Mayor of Yerevan from 2001 to 2003.

Authorities said Nazaryan is suspected in misconduct during his tenure as Public Services Regulatory Commission Chairman. The SIS said Nazaryan had fraudulently issued privileges to a business operator which resulted in significant damages. 

Correction: This article has been updated with information on the suspected wrongdoing by Nazaryan. 

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.