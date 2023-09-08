Armenia: Election Campaign on Abuse of Administrative Resource,

Արթուր Չախոյան
Government employees at Political Campaign Rally, Democracy is the dictator’s Favorite Tools
They Never lose an Election Erdogan for 20 Years, Aliyev for 25 Years, and Pashinyan for 5 will stay 20 more Years Since the government is the largest employer and Armenia is a Poor Country win is guaranty
I managed to record 743-778 cases of abuse of administrative resources, but there were many more, with about 2500. At the end, my <registration> was interrupted by CC representatives who walked behind me and told people not to tell where they were from and how many people came
Տիգրան ԱվինյանՔաղաքացիական պայմանագիրՆիկոլ Փաշինյան I hope now you understand that the videos I shot for so long were not political and that I was not interested in politics, instead they were interested in improving Yerevan… And you put it on too. Is this guy making political orders and so on now you feel which video is political and which is NOT?
Reservoir . 100 people
Greening NOAK 30/40 people
Library . 25 people
Culture center 141 people
Torq Angegh sport school 25 people
22 45/50
108 35 people
112 30 people
133 25 people
106 12 people
116 27 people
117 25 people
102 26 people
104 25 people
163 35/40 soul
135 . . 40/45 pesos
114 50/60 souls
111+105 20 souls
