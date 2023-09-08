Armenia: Election Campaign on Abuse of Administrative Resource,

Արթուր Չախոյան

Government employees at Political Campaign Rally, Democracy is the dictator’s Favorite Tools

They Never lose an Election Erdogan for 20 Years, Aliyev for 25 Years, and Pashinyan for 5 will stay 20 more Years Since the government is the largest employer and Armenia is a Poor Country win is guaranty

I managed to record 743-778 cases of abuse of administrative resources, but there were many more, with about 2500. At the end, my <registration> was interrupted by CC representatives who walked behind me and told people not to tell where they were from and how many people came

Տիգրան ԱվինյանՔաղաքացիական պայմանագիրՆիկոլ Փաշինյան I hope now you understand that the videos I shot for so long were not political and that I was not interested in politics, instead they were interested in improving Yerevan… And you put it on too. Is this guy making political orders and so on now you feel which video is political and which is NOT?

Reservoir . 100 people

Greening NOAK 30/40 people

Library . 25 people

Culture center 141 people

Torq Angegh sport school 25 people

22 45/50

108 35 people

112 30 people

133 25 people

106 12 people

116 27 people

117 25 people

102 26 people

104 25 people

163 35/40 soul

135 . . 40/45 pesos

114 50/60 souls

111+105 20 souls

