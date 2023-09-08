fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Armenia: Election Campaign on Abuse of Administrative Resource,

by Leave a Comment

Արթուր Չախոյան

Government employees at Political Campaign Rally, Democracy is the dictator’s Favorite Tools
They Never lose an Election Erdogan for 20 Years, Aliyev for 25 Years, and Pashinyan for 5 will stay 20 more Years Since the government is the largest employer and Armenia is a Poor Country win is guaranty

I managed to record 743-778 cases of abuse of administrative resources, but there were many more, with about 2500. At the end, my <registration> was interrupted by CC representatives who walked behind me and told people not to tell where they were from and how many people came 😆

Տիգրան ԱվինյանՔաղաքացիական պայմանագիրՆիկոլ Փաշինյան I hope now you understand that the videos I shot for so long were not political and that I was not interested in politics, instead they were interested in improving Yerevan… And you put it on too. Is this guy making political orders and so on😏 now you feel which video is political and which is NOT? ❗️

Reservoir ✅ . 100 people

Greening NOAK ✅️ 30/40 people

Library ✅ . 25 people

Culture center✅️ 141 people

Torq Angegh sport school✅️ 25 people

22 ✅️ 45/50

108 ✅️ 35 people

112 ✅️ 30 people

133 ✅️ 25 people

106 ✅️12 people

116 ✅️ 27 people

117 ✅️ 25 people

102 ✅️ 26 people

104 ✅️ 25 people

163 ✅️ 35/40 soul

135 ✅. . 40/45 pesos

114 ✅️ 50/60 souls

111+105✅️ 20 souls

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: