Armenia: Dear compatriots, I am being prosecuted for political persecution, today I was deliberately expelled from the university and was not granted a diploma.

Manuel Manukyan

Dear compatriots, I am being prosecuted for political persecution, today I was deliberately expelled from the university and was not granted a diploma.YSU is completely politicized and serves Nikol Pashinyan’s interests. I study at the YSU Faculty of “International Relations” and today during the defense of my thesis I was not intentionally appointed, from the whole course I was not appointed and who they didn’t have a valid reason, since the census, they had a problem from the committee members, that they didn’t appoint me if they might have meant that many people would be fired, whose YSU has an atmosphere of fear and violence. The members of the committee and the chairman implemented a political order. With such actions they try to silence me, scare me not to express my political stance on the Turkish authorities today, but those who know me know well,

that with such low steps it is impossible to silence me and stop me. If one nzhari is a homeland, the other nzhari has a diploma, or a job, or the position in my area is the choice of Homeland because my principles are God, Homeland, Family.Turks who lead to slavery in Armenia will answer one day.

Appealing to Arman Tatoyan asking again to protect my rights.I also want to inform you that first they wanted to be removed from the university because of rent, but I managed to make a payment, only after payment the state made a discount.

Remind me that political prosecution is also the result of criminal cases against me which are baseless and even ridiculous. A criminal case has been launched for a Facebook post, a case has been initiated for a “No credit robbery” fight. I have struggled to bank Don’t get robbed of your child to eat it but try me with curse charges Scared and silenced. All of that also joined today’s case.I continue to claim that Nikol Pashinyan is a Turkish target, destroying our country and state every day.

Thank you to everyone who has been by my side and supported me during this difficult time, writing, calling and saying good words. I feel sorry for everyone who is afraid of Nicole and his great team, avoiding even in my eyes watch. Troubles help you get rid of cowards, traitors, liars, hypocrites. To be continued I have struggled, regardless of the pressures and the low actions of the government. My struggle is for the truth, for the sake of the common man, for the benefit of the country, for the homeland.God be my protector and helper.