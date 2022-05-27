Armenia Day 27: Resistance Movement blocks Yerevan-Sevan road chanting “Armenia without Nikol”, “Nikol is a traitor.

Representatives of the Resistance Movement and citizens block the Yerevan-Sevan road.

They chanted “Armenia without Nikol”, “Nikol is a traitor.

After a while, police officers started to force the protesters out of the road. A protester laid down on the ground and law enforcers tried to push him out of the way.

Yesterday deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament from opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that protest rallies will be held in Yerevan and regions of Armenia. There will be no rally today. Saghatelyan called on everyone to gather for a nationwide rally on 28 May, followed by a march.