YEREVAN. – Armenia has confirmed 50 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday morning bringing the total to 532.

Armenia’s health ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said 23 out of 50 have been in quarantine when they tested positive, another 24 people were contacts of the people who tested positive earlier. The close contacts of three patients are being tracked.

A total of 30 people recovered, and three patients died.