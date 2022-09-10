‘Armenia’ bloc: 2021 election results are appealed to Constitutional Court and have legitimacy deficit

Aram Vardevanyan, “Armenia” bloc member, told NEWS.am that the results of the 2021 elections were appealed to the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

He added that the Constitutional Court didn’t dare to register all of this, “It’s another matter,” he said.

According to Vardevanyan, Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan actually pointed out in his response that the results of the 2017 parliamentary elections were not challenged in any way by the opposition Elq bloc.

“By the way, the latter was a member of this parliamentary faction and bloc,” the deputy noted.

He recalled that the results of the June 20, 2021 elections were appealed to the Constitutional Court.

“It is noteworthy that the election results were challenged not only by the “Armenia” and “I Have Honor,” but also by the Zartonk and Mighty Fatherland parties. That is, on the whole, the election results were challenged both by political units that passed the relevant threshold by the CEC and by political units that failed to pass this threshold. This indicates a lack of necessary trust, the necessary component of fairness to the election results,” said the parliamentarian.

According to the legislator, this is also due to the violations that have been recorded.

“Let me just remind you that for the first time in the history of the Republic of Armenia during the elections there was a ruling of the Administrative Court, which clearly indicated the abuse of administrative resources by representatives of the Civil Contract party. This was also included in the decision of the Constitutional Court. For the first time in Armenian history, the Constitutional Court recorded an unprecedented level of mutual hatred generated by the Civil Contract party. For the first time, the Constitutional Court refused to defend the validity of the very draft Constitution, according to which one parliamentary faction cannot get so many mandates to adopt constitutional laws or elect officials of constitutional bodies without taking into account the position and votes of the opposition,” Vardevanyan stressed.