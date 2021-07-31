Armenia: Births have decreased, deaths have increased, and emigration continues. The National Statistical Service has summed up the results of the first half of this year.

YEREVAN, July 31 – Sputnik. During 2017, 8700 people left Armenia, but did not return. These are the indicators of official statistics. According to the data published by the NSS, as compared to July 1 of last year, the population of the Republic of Armenia has decreased by 15,000, now it is 2,979,900 people. “Compared to the same period last year, the number of permanent population has decreased,

which is due to the decrease in birth rate and increase in mortality. Naturally, this In this situation, the impact of migration is greater. “If in previous years the natural increase was bigger, it somehow compensated for the lack of population, this year the natural increase has decreased, the impact of migration has become more noticeable,” said Karine Kuyumjyan, head of the RA NSS census and demography department. Moreover, the least number of children are born in Syunik region, the most in Yerevan, Aragatsotn and Kotayk regions.

The lowest number of deaths is registered in Yerevan, Gegharkunik, and the highest in Lori and Vayots Dzor marzes. Armenians die most of all from cardiovascular and oncological diseases. “57.3% are deaths due to circulatory diseases, 18.7% – neoplasms, 6.9% – respiratory diseases, 5.9% – diseases of the digestive system և 3.3% – deaths due to accidents and poisoning” Said Kuyumjyan. While the number of Armenian citizens in our country is decreasing, citizens of a number of foreign countries are seeking asylum from the Armenian authorities. According to official data, this year 25 Syrian citizens applied for asylum in Armenia, 9 – Ukrainian, 7 – Cuban, 7 – Iranian, 4 – Azerbaijani.