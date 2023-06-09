Armenia ARF Dashnaktsutyun will elect a new Supreme body

The regular 26th Supreme Assembly of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Armenia will start today. In the next few days, it will examine the activities of the ARF Armenia structure during the reporting period, address the challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh Republics, guide the strategy and tactics of the party’s Armenian organization for the next two years, and also elect the Supreme Body of the ARF Armenia.

We tried to find out what this Supreme Assembly is all about and what issues will be discussed during the assembly.

According to our information, the meeting will take place today at 14:00 in the Kotayk region, our source mentioned that the Supreme Assembly will take place either in Aghveran or in Hankavan, it has not yet been specified. 70 to 90 people will take part in the meeting, some confederates from the diaspora are also invited. It will last three days, on the third day the new composition of the Supreme Body will be elected. There will be resolutions, the work of the last Supreme Body will also be discussed.

When asked whether the Artsakh issue, the internal political situation, a new start of the struggle will be discussed, our source stated that the Artsakh issue is at the core of the Dashnaktsutyun’s daily discussion topics, but he said that he is not yet aware of the other topics.

It should be noted that Dashnaktsutyun always submits a resolution at the end of the Supreme Assembly about upcoming activities and plans.

