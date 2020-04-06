Armenia: 8 patients in critical condition – health minister

As of April 5 data, 146 patients infected with novel coronavirus in Armenia suffer from pneumonia, 35 of which are in severe condition and receive oxygen at the hospital, the country’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said during a Facebook live on Monday. As the minister said, the health condition of 8 patients is assessed as critical.

According to the latest update, some 1500 citizens are placed in quarantine, while 5000 are self-isolated with special instructions. 400 more citizens were released from isolation places.

In the minister’s words, the hospital-bed capacity for coronavirus infected patients is 1400 in Armenia, half of which is currently occupied.

“The part of the patients with no or mild symptoms are not placed at hospitals and are in hotels under medical care,” the minister said.