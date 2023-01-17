ARF Western U.S. Holds Convention, Elects New Central Committee, ՀՅԴ Արեւմտեան Ամերիկայի Շրջանային Ժողովը Ընտրեց Կեդրոնական Կոմիտէի Նոր Կազմը

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. held its 56th biennial convention from January 13 to 15 at the Montebello Armenian Center. More than 100 delegates representing local chapters and guests attended the convention, which based on the two-year report presented by the outgoing Central Committee, assessed and discussed the priorities of the organization and charted the course for the upcoming two years. With the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh as its backdrop, the convention affirmed the challenges confronting the homeland as a result of the 2020 44-Day War and its aftermath have placed our Nation on the brink of an existential crisis that requires the participation of each and every Armenian. To that end, the convention also highlighted the unique and important role that the Western U.S. Armenian community must play to collectively address these mammoth demands of our present-day realities.