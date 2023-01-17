ARF Western U.S. Holds Convention, Elects New Central Committee, ՀՅԴ Արեւմտեան Ամերիկայի Շրջանային Ժողովը Ընտրեց Կեդրոնական Կոմիտէի Նոր Կազմը

|ՀՅԴ Արեւմտեան Ամերիկայի Շրջանային Ժողովը Ընտրեց Կեդրոնական Կոմիտէի Նոր Կազմը
|Հայ Յեղափոխական Դաշնակցութեան Արեւմտեան Ամերիկայի կազմակերպութիւնը 13-15 Յունուար շաբաթավերջին, Մոնթեպելլոյի Հայ կեդրոնին մէջ գումարեց իր 56րդ Շրջանային ժողովը` մասնակցութեամբ 128 պատգամաւորներու եւ հրաւիրեալ ընկերներու: Համահայկական եւ համագաղութային օրակարգերու համապարփակ քննութեան ծիրին մէջ, ժողովը քննեց նախորդ Կեդրոնական կոմիտէի գործունէութիւնը, կազմակերպութեան առաջնահերթութիւնները եւ յառաջիկայ երկու տարիներու գործունէութեան ուղեգիծը ճշդեց: Արցախի շարունակուող պաշարումին լոյսին տակ, ժողովը հաստատեց, թէ 44օրեայ պատերազմը եւ անոր յաջորդած իրադարձութիւնները հայութիւնը դրած են գոյութենական վտանգի տակ, զոր դիմագրաւելը կը պահանջէ իւրաքանչիւր հայու գործնական ներդրումը: Այս ծիրին մէջ, ժողովը շեշտեց յատկապէս Արեւմտեան Ամերիկայի հայ համայնքին ուժերը համախմբելու եւ կազմակերպելու
|անհրաժեշտութիւնը, հայութեան դիմաց ծառացած հսկայական մարտահրաւէրները յաղթահարելու համար: Ժողովին վաւերացուցած յայտարարութեան մէջ շեշտը կը դրուի հայութեան շահերը պաշտպանելու ջանքերուն նուիրուելու կարեւորութեան վրայ, ՀՅԴ Ծրագիրին համաձայն, ինչպէս նաեւ նպաստելու համար Հայաստանի պետական կառոյցները ամրապնդելու աշխատանքներուն վրայ (յայտարարութիւնը ամբողջութեամբ կու տանք ստորեւ):
|Ժողովը նաեւ կատարեց կանոնագիրի բարեփոխումներ, նկատի ունենալով ներկայ իրականութիւնները, որոնց շարքին էր Կեդրոնական կոմիտէի եւ տեղական կոմիտէներու անդամներուն պաշտօնավարութեան տարիներու սահմանափակումը: Իր աշխատանքներու աւարտին, ժողովը ընտրեց յառաջիկայ երկու տարիներուն համար Կեդրոնական կոմիտէի 11 հոգինոց հետեւեալ կազմը. տոքթ. Քարմէն Օհանեան (ներկայացուցիչ), Արթօ Քէօլէեան (գանձապահ), դոկտ. Յարութ Մկրտիչեան (քարտուղար), Վահան Պզտիկեան, Շահէն Տէրտէրեան, Կարօ
|Իսփէնճեան, Մանուկ Չուխաճեան, Թորոս Զ. Քէչէճեան, իրաւաբան Լեւոն Կիրակոսեան, տոքթ. Հրայր Գութնույեան եւ Թամար Ուրիշեան:
|ARF Western U.S. Holds Convention, Elects New Central Committee
|The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. held its 56th biennial convention from January 13 to 15 at the Montebello Armenian Center. More than 100 delegates representing local chapters and guests attended the convention, which based on the two-year report presented by the outgoing Central Committee, assessed and discussed the priorities of the organization and charted the course for the upcoming two years. With the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh as its backdrop, the convention affirmed the challenges confronting the homeland as a result of the 2020 44-Day War and its aftermath have placed our Nation on the brink of an existential crisis that requires the participation of each and every Armenian. To that end, the convention also highlighted the unique and important role that the Western U.S. Armenian community must play to collectively address these mammoth demands of our present-day realities.
|In an announcement, the convention did not only recommit itself to advancing the aspirations of the Armenian Nation as outlined in the ARF Program, which delineated the organization’s principles and ideals, it also proposed that our region devote its resources to strengthening the state structures that are crucial for defending the sovereignty, security and independence of Armenia and Artsakh.
|The convention also approved amendments to its by-laws, which brought the governing document on par with current realities, among them introducing term-limits for its elected offices, both locally on a regional level. At the conclusion of the convention, the delegates elected an 11-person Central Committee, which met immediately after the meeting’s adjournment and elected its officers. The members of the new Central Committee, which will govern the Western U.S.’s ARF
|for the upcoming two years are: Dr. Carmen Ohanian, Chair
Arto Keulyan, Treasurer
Dr. Harut Mekertichian, Secretary Vahan Bezdikian
Shahen Derderian
Garo Ispendjian
Manoug Joukhajian
Toros Z. Kejejian
Levon Kirakosian
Dr. Hrair Koutnouyan
Tamar Orishian
