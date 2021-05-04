ARF Western America central committee: Diaspora commissioner did not condemn acting PM Pashinyan for devastation

Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, will visit Los Angeles, from May 2 to 10.

The opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party Central Committee of Western America has issued a statement saying that Sinanyan has not condemned acting PM Nikol Pashinyan for the pre-war, wartime and post-war devastation, which means that Sinanyan is an accomplice in the betrayal of the homeland and the Armenian people.

“Nikol Pashinyan is a deserter. He abandoned those who voted for him. He abandoned our tens of thousands of soldiers and volunteers—with their families. He abandoned our prisoners of war. He abandoned Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. He plunged our country into corruption and dictatorship and misled everyone.

And now, when he speaks about the normalization of relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, countries whose recent actions are simply a continuation of their age-old anti-Armenian goals, Pashinyan not only denies the memory of the 1.5 million martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, but also puts our demand for justice at risk,” the aforesaid statement also reads, stressing that as long as Zareh Sinanyan defends Nikol Pashinyan’s destructive path by serving him, the Armenian community will not welcome him.