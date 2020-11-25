ARF statement: Diaspora structures demand Pashinyan’s resignation

After the signing on November 9 of the trilateral ceasefire statement in Artsakh, a wave of protests also erupted in various communities of the Armenian diaspora, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun office said in a statement.

The statement reads that over two dozen organizations and structures, in particular, the ARF bodies operating in different countries, subsidiary and partner structures made statements and messages in which they sharply condemn the statement signed by the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The aforementioned organizations consider the RA Prime Minister and his team responsible for the current situation, anti-national and anti-state provisions stipulated by the signed document, internal national disunity, and violence used against the opposition. As a way out, these structures express solidarity with the ARFD of Armenia and 16 partner parties in matters of their protest actions and the implementation of the proposed roadmap.

15 organizations and structures of the diaspora have demanded the resignation of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his team.