ARAM BAKSHIAN OBITUARY, 1944 – 2022

Aram Bakshian, Jr. passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from pancreatic cancer. He was born March 11, 1944, in Washington, DC, the oldest child of Ruth Yeatman Bakshian and Aram Bakshian, and lived all his life in the Nation’s Capital.

Aram was an accomplished and prolific writer. He served as an aide and speechwriter to three U.S. presidents and was editor-in-chief of American Speaker, the award-winning guide to public speaking, from its founding in 1992 until his retirement 17 years later. Most recently he was a contributing editor to The National Interest and a regular columnist for The American Conservative.



Mr. Bakshian was also a well-known speaker, broadcaster, and the author or co-author of six books. His articles, essays, and reviews on politics, history, humor, gastronomy, and the arts have been published in ten languages and have appeared in prominent American and international publications. These include The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Times, Newsweek, Newsday, Military History Quarterly, The American Enterprise, National Review, National Observer, American Spectator The Weekly Standard, Boston Globe, Boston Herald, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Herald-Examiner, Washingtonian Magazine, The Spectator (England), History Today (England), Die Welt (Germany), and numerous international editions of Reader’s Digest.



Aram’s books include The Candidates 1980, The Future Under President Reagan (co-author),The War Game (co-author, published simultaneously in England and the U.S.), Winning the White House (England), Servus Du, the Memoirs of Robert Stolz, Austria’s Last Waltz King (co-author, Germany), and The Barbed Wire Waltz (Australia).



Mr. Bakshian had been a corporate communications executive and an aide or consultant to members of the president’s Cabinet, the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the Republican National Committee. He served three tours of duty in the White House with Presidents Nixon, Ford and Reagan and was the Director of Presidential Speechwriting for Ronald Reagan (1981-1983). In addition to his responsibility for drafting, editing, and coordinating President Reagan’s speeches, he was also charged with the selection process for the Medal of Freedom, the highest U.S. civilian honor, and acted as an advisor to the president on cultural matters.



In 1975 Mr. Bakshian was appointed a Fellow of Harvard University’s Institute of Politics, and in 1986 President Reagan nominated him – and the Senate confirmed him – for a six-year term on the National Council for the Humanities. Mr. Bakshian was involved in four Republican National Conventions where he crafted lively speeches for many dignitaries who spoke from the podium to the assembled delegates and viewers on national television.



Aram’s interest in public affairs started when, as a young teenager, he frequently appeared as a competitor on a high school quiz show “It’s Academic” broadcasted on WRC/NBC. The producer was so impressed he asked him to write questions for future programs. Aram appeared frequently as a guest commentator or panelist on American, British, Canadian and European television. He also was an avid collector of hand-painted miniature toy soldiers as well as old movies on compact discs.



Mr. Bakshian was active on a wide range of social media and developed many friends. Invitations to his annual Christmas party were much sought after and enjoyed by all who attended. He was a longtime member of Washington’s National Press Club, the Cosmos Club, and the District of Columbia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.



Aram is survived by two sisters Mimi Timmons (Bill), Suzanne Bakshian (Vincent Chiappinelli) and one brother Douglas Bakshian (Nicole) as well as a nephew William Timmons, Jr. (Cheryl) and four nieces Katherine Chiappinelli (Jason Oaks), Alexandra Chiappinelli, Kyra Bakshian, and Nomi Bakshian. His great nieces are Grace Timmons, Clara and Sonia Oaks, great nephew Charlie Oaks, and loving cousins Monica Skornia (Ted), Caroline Baird (Bruce), and Catherine Mesrobian (Frank Smith). Grieving are Aram’s extended family including Kim Gibson (Tom), Fenner Gibson (Victoria), Lucy and Will Gibson as well as Ryan Taliaferro, Kit, Anna, Laura, and Claire Barker.



Aram Bakshian will be fondly remembered by all for his intelligence, knowledge, wit, and love of family and life.



Burial will be private at the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Aram’s extraordinary life at a future date.



Published by The Washington Post from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2022.