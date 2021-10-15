INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE Press Release Unofficial

Conclusion of the public hearings on the request for the indication of

provisional measures submitted by the Republic of Armenia



The Court to begin its deliberation



THE HAGUE, 15 October 2021. The public hearings on the request for the indication of

provisional measures submitted by the Republic of Armenia in the case concerning Application of

the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v.

Azerbaijan) were concluded today. The Court will now begin its deliberation.

During the hearings, which opened on Thursday 14 October 2021 at the Peace Palace, the seat

of the Court, the delegation of Armenia was led by H.E. Mr. Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Representative

of the Republic of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights, as Agent. The delegation

of Azerbaijan was led by H.E. Mr. Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Republic

of Azerbaijan, as Agent.

The Court’s decision on the request for the indication of provisional measures will be delivered

at a public sitting, the date of which will be announced in due course.

Requests of the Parties

At the end of the hearings, the Agents of the Parties made the following requests to the Court:

For the Republic of Armenia:

“On the basis of its Application and Request for Provisional Measures, and its

oral pleadings, Armenia respectfully requests the Court to indicate the following

provisional measures pending its determination of this case on the merits:

Azerbaijan shall release immediately all Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and

other detainees in its custody who were made captive during the

September-November 2020 armed hostilities or their aftermath;

Pending their release, Azerbaijan shall treat all Armenian prisoners of war, hostages

and other detainees in its custody in accordance with its obligations under the

CERD, including with respect to their right to security of person and protection by

the State against all bodily harm, and permit independent medical and psychological

evaluations for that purpose;

Azerbaijan shall refrain from espousing hatred of people of Armenian ethnic or

national origin, including by closing or suspending the activities of the Military

Trophies Park;

Azerbaijan shall protect the right to access and enjoy Armenian historic, cultural



and religious heritage, including but not limited to, churches, cathedrals, places of

worship, monuments, landmarks, cemeteries and other buildings and artefacts, by

inter alia terminating, preventing, prohibiting and punishing their vandalisation,

destruction or alteration, and allowing Armenians to visit places of worship;

Azerbaijan shall facilitate, and refrain from placing any impediment on, efforts to

protect and preserve Armenian historic, cultural and religious heritage, including



but not limited to churches, cathedrals, places of worship, monuments, landmarks,

cemeteries and other buildings and artefacts, relevant to the exercise of rights under

the CERD;

Azerbaijan shall take effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the

preservation of evidence related to allegations of acts within the scope of the CERD;

Azerbaijan shall not take any action and shall assure that no action is taken which

may aggravate or extend the existing dispute that is the subject of the Application,

or render it more difficult to resolve; and

Azerbaijan shall provide a report to the Court on all measures taken to give effect

to its Order indicating provisional measures, no later than three months from its

issuance and shall report thereafter to the Court every six months.”

For the Republic of Azerbaijan:

“ln accordance with Article 60 (2) of the Rules of Court, for the reasons explained

during these hearings, the Republic of Azerbaijan respectfully asks the Court to reject

the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by the Republic of

Armenia.

History of the proceedings

The history of the proceedings can be found in press releases Nos. 2021/20 and 2021/23,

available on the Court’s website.



___________





Note: The Court’s press releases are prepared by its Registry for information purposes only

and do not constitute official documents.



___________



The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations.

It was established by the United Nations Charter in June 1945 and began its activities in April 1946.

The Court is composed of 15 judges elected for a nine-year term by the General Assembly and the

Security Council of the United Nations. The seat of the Court is at the Peace Palace in The Hague

(Netherlands). The Court has a twofold role: first, to settle, in accordance with international law,

through judgments which have binding force and are without appeal for the parties concerned, legal

disputes submitted to it by States; and, second, to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred

to it by duly authorized United Nations organs and agencies of the system.



___________



Information Department:

Mr. Andrey Poskakukhin, First Secretary of the Court, Head of Department (+31 (0)70 302 2336)

Ms Joanne Moore, Information Officer (+31 (0)70 302 2337)

Mr. Avo Sevag Garabet, Associate Information Officer (+31 (0)70 302 2394)

Ms Genoveva Madurga, Administrative Assistant (+31 (0)70 302 2396)