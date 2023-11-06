Ambassador with special assignments Edmon Marukyan put forward a number of CP theses in an interview given to 24 News yesterday. In addition to the fact that during the entire conversation,

Marukyan “washed Nikol Pashinyan’s face”, he also stated that preserving the lost institutions of Artsakh is a matter of national security for Armenia. “No institute of Artsakh will work in RA, it is a matter of national security,” said Marukyan. It is a fact that for thirty years, Azerbaijan consistently, step by step, achieved its goal – it finally occupied the Republic of Artsakh, and now Aliyev is making peace with Yerevan, Sevan and Syunik. And what are the current authorities of Armenia doing? They dissolve the various structures of Artsakh, fight with the opposition in the National Assembly and accuse them, blame the authorities of Artsakh for handing over Artsakh, and even remove the word “Artsakh” from our vocabulary. This statement of Marukyan was not accidental either. This is one of the defeatist theses of Nikol Pashinyan’s government today.

The authorities are even disbanding the operative headquarters of Artsakh, and are preparing to disband the representative office of Artsakh. All state institutions, universities, departments, and the Defense Ministry of Artsakh are being dissolved. A question arises. And how was Azerbaijan able to keep the dream of owning Karabakh for 30 years, how was it able to return the completely Armenian marz that was separated from it for 30 years? During that long-term struggle, Azerbaijan created many structures and public movements, financing and growing the artificial entity “Azerbaijani community of Karabakh” from Azerbaijanis who emigrated from Artsakh. He was campaigning all over the world about Artsakh being Azerbaijani and finally achieved his goal. And the Armenian government wants to erase the word “Artsakh” and the Artsakh state in just 10-15 days, which has existed for at least 30 years and is a historical Armenian land.

Why didn’t Azerbaijan, defeated 30 years ago, quickly abandon the idea of ​​having Artsakh? Why does the Armenian government come up with theses to forget everything? These are questions that have one answer. An agency network serving Azerbaijan’s agenda has come to power in Armenia.

