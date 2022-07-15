Another victim of War Criminal Pashinyan Film producer Armen Grigoryan dies in the courtroom

Film producer Armen Grigoryan has passed away in the courtroom, Yerevan.Today reports.

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction began preliminary hearings on his case on Friday.

The producer felt ill and collapsed during the hearing. The attendees could not bring him to consciousness for several minutes and called an ambulance.

When the doctors arrived at the court Grigoryan was already dead, Director of the Ambulance CJSC Taguhi Stepanyan told Panorama.am.

“All resuscitation measures were taken, but his life could not be saved,” she said, adding the cause of the death is yet to be established.

Armen Grigoryan was arrested on 17 May on charges of “hurting the national dignity” of the people of Shirak and Ararat Provinces and questioning their ethnic origins.