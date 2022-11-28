Another scandalous incident took place around Pashinyan’s motorcade,

@VickenSosikian

According to Vardanyan, while clearing the road for Nikol Pashinyan’s motorcade in Lori Province, motorcade police beat several citizens. The officers got into an argument with an elderly man who asked to be spoken to respectfully.

In an interview with Yerevan Today, one of the victims, the son of the elderly man, described the incident in detail. He explained that he, his brother and his underage nephew who also has asthma intervened in the conversation police were having with his elderly father. Then about a dozen police beat the two men and the minor nephew while also using tear gas on them. All three were then taken to the police station, where the beatings continued.

From there, ambulance rushed them to Vanadzor Hospital where they are being treated for severe injuries including punctured lungs and broken bones. No police investigation or a public response has been made yet. According to Vardanyan, even now that the case has received public attention, attempts are being made to exert pressure upon the victims and to give the impression that the victims provoked the dispute.

As the victims remain under medical care, this is now the second major incident involving Pashinyan directly. The first was the killing of Sona Mnatsakanyan and her unborn child – a hit/run Pashinyan motorcade incident whereby no single individual has yet been prosecuted.