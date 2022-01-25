ANCA: Azerbaijan’s embassies around the world are ‘less diplomatic missions and more ATMs’

Azerbaijan’s embassies around the world are “less diplomatic missions and more ATMs”, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) said in a tweet on Tuesday, referring to an ongoing investigation involving American businessmen and Azerbaijan.

“Increasingly clear that Azerbaijan’s embassies around the world are less diplomatic missions and more ATMs – cash machines delivering illegal bribes at Aliyev’s direction,” the ANCA tweeted.

The FBI raided Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar’s home and campaign office in Texas last Wednesday as part of a wide-ranging federal probe relating to Azerbaijan and several U.S. businessmen, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Cuellar, who represents Texas’ 28th Congressional District along the U.S.-Mexico border, has been in Congress since 2005. In recent years he has served as a co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus, and repeatedly met with Azerbaijan officials, including the ambassador of Azerbaijan, Elin Suleymanov.