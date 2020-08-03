Analysis In Turkey, Twitter Is the Enemy of the People

Turkish parliament passed a law that would force social media giants to hand over user history, delete posts and more. But unlike previous laws, this one has a connection to Erdogan’s foe Fethullah GulenShare in Facebook29Share in TwitterSend in e-mailSend in e-mailZen ReadPrint articleZvi Bar’elGet email notification for articles from Zvi Bar’elFollowPublished at 11:51

The countdown on continued operation of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube in Turkey began on Thursday evening, after the Turkish parliament passed a law to supervise social media. According to the law, all foreign social media platforms with over a million daily users will have to appoint a representative in Turkey as a liaison between the government and the platform.