All the steps of Pashinyan and his team should be considered in the context of the Turkification of Armenia

Many people are angry and wonder how someone like Gurgen Arsenyan can appear in the Armenian parliament and make open Turkish propaganda,

convince Armenians that the Turks are not the enemies of the Armenians, they have never been a threat to us, when just a few months ago the Turkish attack More than 200 Armenian soldiers were killed, and the bodies of many remained under the snow and were not buried. Many people explain this by the fact that for Gurgen Arsenyan or his ilk, there are no such concepts as homeland, nation, or national dignity, that for them there is only one sacredness – money, and for the sake of money they are ready not only to justify the Turk but also to set a master and ruler over their heads. But the love of money cannot explain such manifestations or cannot explain them completely.

There were also rich people and oligarchs in the previous parliaments of Armenia, whose property is incomparably bigger than that of Arsenyan and other oligarchs brought to the parliament by Pashinyan. Pashinyan, who was speaking with the slogans of de-oligarchization of politics, did not clean the political field of oligarchs, but changed their quality and type. During the years of RPA rule, Gagik Tsarukyan, Samvel Aleksanyan and many others had their permanent seats in the Armenian parliament. The military oligarchy was represented in the parliament by Manvel Grigoryan, Seyran Saroyan, Arakel Movsisyan. Pashinyan replaced Gagik Tsarukyan and Samvel Aleksanyan with Gurgen Arsenyan and Khachatur Sukiasyan, and Manvel Grigoryan with Gagik Melkonyan.

Tsarukyan and Aleksanyan are definitely not inferior to Arsenyan and Sukiasyan in terms of their ability, they also like to make money and they could definitely get a mandate from Pashinyan with money and continue their career as a deputy. But Pashinyan changed them, because Tsarukyan and Aleksanyan could not recite the texts that Arsenyan and Sukiasyan recite. Not because they don’t understand, but because the destruction of Armenia’s statehood and the Turkification of Armenia are not in their business interests. On the contrary, being representatives of the national bourgeoisie, they support the establishment of a strong national state that will be able to protect them from foreign influence and the threat of destruction.

What did Gurgen Arsenyan do and what did he make his fortune by taking cigarettes from abroad and reselling them in Armenia? Arsenyan’s perception of the world was formed in the dimension of a reseller who buys cigarettes. Whether Armenia will be a Turkish vilayet or an independent state is not very important for him. he will buy cigarettes from Ukraine or another country and will sell them at a high price, paying the government fee for the day, maybe he will make an agreement with the Turks to allow them to sell a few blocks in Igdir or Kazakh. For Tsarukyan and Aleksanyan, the existence of Armenia as an independent state is of vital importance. Tsarukyan is a businessman involved in cement, building materials, brandy and wine, textiles and many other fields. Aleksanyan has bigger production companies. a huge number of light industry enterprises, enterprises in agriculture and food production, flour and feed production, many other manufacturing companies. They cannot be interested in Turkification of Armenia, becoming a Turkish vilayet, because then their enterprises will go bankrupt. Turkish cement and building materials, Turkish textiles and flour, Turkish fish and fish feed will be sold in Turkish territory, the production of alcohol or pork may be banned or severely restricted.

Why did Pashinyan replace Manvel Grigoryan or Arakel Movsisyan with Sasun Mikayelyan or Gagik Melkonyan? Mikayelyan’s argument is clear. he was given the task of denying the Artsakh movement and its achievements, and he graciously and publicly did it. Would Manvel Grigoryan make such a statement? definitely not. The difference between Manvel Grigoryan and Gagik Melkonyan is that Grigoryan personally participated in combat operations, he was one of the symbols of the liberation and victory of Artsakh.

When Manvel Grigoryan was busy building the army, collecting money to divide the members of the Communist Party of Ukraine or to maintain the Young Earth Guard organization, Gagik Melkonyan was busy looting the army and soldiers. Manvel Grigoryan also accumulated wealth during the war and in the post-war period, but he had a red line that he could not cross. and that was the unity and territorial integrity of Armenia and Artsakh. There is no such red line for Gagik Melkonyan. if Pashinyan instructs, he can give an interview tomorrow and say that it is better to lose Syunik, but to save the rest of Armenia, to lose Gegharkunik, to save the rest.

Pashinyan did not replace Manvel Grigoryan with Gagik Melkonyan or Gagik Tsarukyan with Gurgen Arsenyan intuitively, or these changes did not happen as a result of chance. Not having a sense of homeland, nationality and patriotism, he himself declared that he does not believe in any “ism”, and the most important of the “isms” is patriotism – patriotism, he chose and surrounded himself with people with the same characteristics, for whom power is needed exclusively to make money and to accumulate that money safely.

The answer to the question why Pashinyan and his team have now fully engaged in the propaganda of Turkish subjugation also comes from here. Pashinyan, Arsenyan, Melkonyan are convinced that the only threat to their power now comes from Turkey-Azerbaijan and not from Russia. That is why they are trying to woo their new masters, making it clear that they are ready to accept Turkish hegemony, that they have neither enmity nor hatred towards Turks and are ready to surrender without resistance and without losses. We are talking about the loss of power and material resources, they do not care about the lives of ordinary people. That is why Pashinyan declared that he is not offended when he is called a Turk, and if necessary, he can say that being called a Turk is even a matter of pride for him.

Avetis Babajanyan

