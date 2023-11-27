Aliyev Pashinyan has issued a directive commanding his supporters to target ANCA_DC, aided by assistance from international media outlets, azatutyun radio Video

this “Assistant Professor” Kopalyan is attacking the ANCA.

Until 2018, the ANCA was only attacked by Turkey and Azerbaijan. Let that sink in….

The ANCA is a lobby group of Armenian-Americans, primarily composed of volunteers. It is important to note that they are neither legally nor intentionally representing the Republic of Armenia; instead, they focus on advocating for Arm-American interests. Their role involves countering the influence of Turkish-American or Azeri-American lobbies if such lobbies exist.

It’s crucial to clarify that Armenia’s decision not to allocate funds for hiring lobbyists in the US is the responsibility of the Armenian government, not the ANCA. Rather than leveraging the Arm-American lobby as an additional resource aligned with Armenian interests, individuals like “Assistant Professor” Kopalyan, who are part of the government, criticize the ANCA.

