AGBU Orange County Saturday School hosts Prof. Abazajian presenting “History of the Universe”

On Saturday, January 28 the AGBU Orange County Saturday School is proud to host Prof. Kevork N. Abazajian, Professor of Physics & Astronomy and the Director of the Center for Cosmology at the University of California, Irvine.

His research focuses on the nature of dark matter at the interface between particle physics and astrophysics, the origin and cosmological impacts of neutrino mass, galaxy formation, high-energy astrophysics and precision cosmology. He received his Ph.D. in Physics at the University of California, San Diego in 2001.

In the fall of 2011, Prof. Abazajian joined the faculty at the Department of Physics & Astronomy at UC Irvine. He has been awarded the distinction of being the Faculty with the Greatest Impact on an Outstanding Graduating Senior in 2012, as well as the Distinguished Assistant Professor Award for Research from the University of California Academic Senate, Irvine Division, in 2013. Prof. Abazajian became an Associate Professor with tenure in 2013, and a full Professor in 2017. He was elected as a founding member of the Armenian Society of Fellows in 2021 and became a Fellow of the American Physical Society in 2022.

You are cordially invited on the 28th at 1 pm at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church where Professor Abazajian will make his presentation about “History of the Universe”.

The event is open to all. For more info & RSVP: Gevork (714) 488-2097

Date: January 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Address: St. Mary Apostolic Armenian Church

148 22nd Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

