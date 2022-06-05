About a broken car, Nikol and about our stupid condition

Gone are the days when we mistakenly thought that Nikol was our son, he would not do things that would harm Artsakh and Armenia. Those times passed irrevocably. Nikol Pashinyan has already crossed the line of return, continues to move forward in Armenia, in a direction unknown to many in Artsakh. In other words, Nicole has ceased to be our Nicole.

There are people who claim that it has been clear since November 9, 20 that he is not ours. For me, however, it became clear when he did not resign or leave as a capitulated leader. If he was ours, he should have taken his guilt and left, while he did the most incredible step, he stayed. No defeated leader has done that before. And I consider his move to be a greater sin than, yes, losing the war on unequal orders. It was a war, even the blood of the victims could be understood and forgiven, but to remain joking on that blood, sorry, was beyond all human imagination.

Did he stay or was he kept? This is another issue that still needs to be addressed. Did he not have to tell his people about it, ask them to take it from that invisible force? Did he not see, did he not know that he was being led to new defeats, concessions, that the country was being dragged into the abyss with him? And who at that crucial moment handed him the hog with the famous prison to continue manipulating and fooling ordinary citizens?

I do not know, it’s their fault that they may have known who was moving Nicole, but they were afraid to speak out. I only heard one phrase from Serzh Sargsyan, that is, I did not lose to Nikol, I lost to bigger forces. And where are the clear indications? Soros, West, USA … These words mean nothing. Where was the NSS? If Serzh Sargsyan knew what forces they were, wouldn’t the NSS know? Who reported to Serzh Sargsyan? Probably, the NSS lost to the big forces a little earlier than Serzh Sargsyan, having learned about it from the newspapers. But look what they are doing now, how they are pressuring the opposition and the people standing up so that nothing happens to Nikol. And why only the NSS? When did the police manage to defeat those forces, and what about the army that, even after the disgraceful war, was able to expel from Armenia or level the ground with both Nikol and the force holding her?

Nicole completely forgot about the brakes. There is no use for them at the moment. He is not the de facto Prime Minister of Armenia. I do not know what else: a soccer ball, a soft toy, a police inflated balloon, a NSS truncheon, a light grenade, an Alpha detachment … He is the prime minister today, because he is the prime minister, that’s all. On one occasion, Levon Ter-Petrosyan was angry with the opposition: no matter what you do, outsiders talk to the Armenian authorities, and the Armenian authorities are Nikol. De jure, yes, but to him, whatever the outsiders do. They take me to Brussels, they sing different songs, they take me to Moscow, completely different. He sings other songs in front of the people … He knows so many songs that he will not even say them. And everyone takes us, puts forward their programs and policies at our expense.

Have you read the messages of the CSTO leaders on the occasion of his birthday? They got it, didn’t they? Nicole is called a prominent and prominent politician. Believe me, no one understood better than the jubilee that he was taken. But tell me, did his eyebrow move because of that? No, he is moving towards the future, towards a higher group of democracy, towards an era of peace … he goes. Okay, let him go again, but let Ali’s mouth tell you to withdraw your troops from Armenia so that we can deal with the border issue, let a mouth say: Artsakh will not be part of Azerbaijan, say a few other things is the abyss? A brake? Is there a brake to brake?

And what to do in this situation, how to get him out of that car, how can we not have a de jure prime minister named Nicole, so that those who hold him and those who talk to him finally understand that it is impossible to say something that just exists? does not have as a negotiator. What should we do, hit? Where was he? But even in this situation, he does it by hand from the car: lokh is good, security, rights, flan, fstan. And I’m scared. I’m afraid that he will be hit by outsiders when they see that a comedy called Nicole is turning into nonsense. They will do something stupid and throw it at us. There is a smart young man working in that penitentiary, he is a master of that business. He said that the clash at the intersection of Proshyan and Demirchyan streets was directed by the opposition leaders. Hey, you weren’t there, I was, They were my family members, no one guided us or took us to a collision. The clash was provoked by people in civilian clothes, who were recognized by the police and carefully removed from the fight. There are facts, did you know? And if you have been told otherwise, it’s your problem, not just yours. This is a much bigger problem than you can imagine. Tomorrow, if your crazy driver is hit by a prostitute, they will report the same horse to you, do you understand?

To be honest, I do not know what the end of this will be. And don’t ask me anything else, what do you say, will this go? This is going on, dear people, if only it would take us with it. And one more bad news, we have no brakes.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ :

