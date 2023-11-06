During the Second World War, the foundation was laid for the phenomenon of governments in exile. The most famous were the Polish and French governments-in-exile that operated in Great Britain. The French government-in-exile immediately took power in France after the end of the war. The Polish problem was more complicated, because the Soviet army that liberated Poland formed a government (naturally, with the participation of Polish communist forces). If we go further into the historical past, we can observe the initial version of this phenomenon in the form of Jewish communities. Which were operating in many European and Asian countries when year At the beginning of the 2nd century, they were almost completely expelled from their homeland.

In the case of Nikol’s prime ministership, it is not even theoretically possible to form an exiled government of Artsakh in Armenia. Nikol cuts the roots of everything related to Artsakh, why would he allow such a structure to be formed in Armenia? As Ambassador with Special Assignments Marukyan Edmon stated, “Preserving the lost Artsakh institutions is a matter of national security for Armenia.” But since for Marukyan and all other Nikolists, the maintenance of Nikol’s power is “a matter of national security”, it would be much more honest if the Nikolian instruction to forget everything related to Artsykh was presented just like that.

It turns out that the exiled government of Artsakh can be formed only in the diaspora. But whichever country you take, it will be against the existence of that structure in its territory. So, whether we like it or not, the issue of the existence of the exiled government of Artsakh under Nikol can be considered closed. Instead, the Armenian Apostolic Church creates a diocese in exile, or rather, preserves the diocese of Artsakh, with bishop Vrtanes Bishop Abrahamyan as the leader of the diocese. What was done during the regular meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council of the AAS. Considering that in the absence of statehood, our church has always taken on management functions, the same can be the case in this case. But we must also take into account that the enemies who occupied our territories allowed the official existence of the church, and Nikol’s government will try to cause problems in terms of the activities of the Artsakh Diocese. So the diocesan leader must be ready and able to overcome such obstacles.

