A resolution urging the EU to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan

Members of the European Parliament (EP) plan to adopt a resolution calling on EU countries to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan due to the events in Nagorno-Karabakh. The resolution also proposes suspending the development of cooperation and reducing dependence on Azerbaijani gas imports.

While European Parliament resolutions on foreign policy issues are not legally binding, they carry political weight, and other European institutions typically take them into consideration.

The draft resolution ‘on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s attack and the continuing threats against Armenia’ states, “The European Parliament calls for the EU and its Member States to adopt targeted sanctions against individuals in the Azerbaijani Government responsible for multiple ceasefire violations and violations of human rights in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Furthermore, MEPs intend to call on the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy to suspend negotiations on updating the partnership agreement with Azerbaijan until the country demonstrates a genuine willingness to respect the rights and security of the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The European Parliament calls for a comprehensive review of the EU’s relations with Azerbaijan, taking into account recent developments and the worsening human rights situation in the country; calls, if Azerbaijan continues to disregard its commitments, for the EU and its Member States to consider suspending the visa facilitation agreement with Azerbaijan and lowering the level of cooperation with the country in other areas,” the draft says.

