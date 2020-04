A 75-year-old Armenian died of coronavirus in Greece, Armenia TV company was informed from Vice Prelate of the Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Greece Hovhannes Saghdejian.

“For more than a month now, people have closed in their homes and are thus trying to be useful to the state and medicine. The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Greece reached 1,735, and those who died – 73. Unfortunately, there is one Armenian among those died.”