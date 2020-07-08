58,000 tons of fruits-vegetables exported from Armenia this year

Armenia now is in an active agricultural period, the export is being carried out smoothly, without big problems, Deputy minister of economy Arman Khojoyan said at a press conference in Armenpress.

“Trucks pass the border checkpoints without any problems and deliver the agricultural goods to the foreign markets on time. According to our operative data, 13,000 tons of apricots, nearly 3,200 tons of cherries, 21,000 tons of tomatoes, 800 tons of strawberries and other goods have already been exported. A total of 58,000 tons of fruits-vegetables have been exported”, the deputy minister said, adding that this figure is less by 15% from the figure of the same period of 2019.

The less export is connected with apple harvesting. This year 5,500 tons of apples were exported, whereas in the same period of 2019 this number was 11,500 tons.

There is also a decline in export of apricots, the reason is the bad weather conditions.