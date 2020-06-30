fbpx

55-year-old coronavirus infected patient jumps out of hospital window in Armenia

55-year-old patient receiving treatment against the novel coronavirus at the Artashat medical center has jumped out of the hospital window, Armenian healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on Facebook.

“The law enforcement agencies have been immediately notified about the incident. The patient has been taken to hospital on June 29. He has been immediately transported to the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital with multiple injuries. Necessary examination is being carried out”, the spokesperson said, adding that the patient is under the control of doctors and is in serious condition.

